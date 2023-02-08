The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of the Chief Justices of the high courts of Patna, Himachal Pradesh, Gauhati, and Tripura.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, recommended the name of Justice K. Vinod Chandran of the Kerala High Court for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court and Justice Sabina as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

A statement uploaded on the apex court website said: “The collegium has previously resolved to appoint Justice K. Vinod Chandran as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. Since the date of that recommendation, the position of Chief Justices in number of other high courts has fallen vacant, consequent of retirement and elevation of the incumbent chief justices as judges of the Supreme Court.”

“Justice K. Vinod Chandran is the seniormost Judge of the Kerala High Court with wide experience. Having regard to the above circumstances, the Collegium resolves to recall its earlier recommendation for appointment of Justice K. Vinod Chandran as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and resolves to recommend that he be appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Patna, as he is fit and suitable for the same.”

In another statement, the collegium said: “Having regard to the seniority of Justice Sabina, the Collegium resolves to recommend that she be appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh as she is fit and suitable in all respects for the same. Ms. Justice Sabina shall have a tenure of about two months before she retires as Chief Justice on 19 April 2023.”

The collegium, which also comprises Justices S.K. Kaul and K.M. Joseph, met on February 7 and recommended the name of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

In a statement, the collegium said: “The collegiuma resolves to recommend that upon the retirement of Mr. Justice Jaswant Singh, Mr. Justice Apresh Kumar Singh be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura.”

The collegium also recommended the appointment of Justice Sandeep Mehta as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

In a statement, the collegium said: “The office of the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court has fallen vacant recently, consequent upon retirement of Mr. Justice R.M. Chhaya. Therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made.

“Justice Sandeep Mehta, Judge, Rajasthan High Court, was appointed on 30 May 2011 and is due to retire on 10 January 2025. The Rajasthan High Court is unrepresented among the Chief Justices of the High Courts. The Collegium has previously resolved to appoint Mr. Justice K. Vinod Chandran as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. The Collegium vide a separate resolution, has recommended appointment of Mr. Justice K. Vinod Chandran as Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Patna. Considering the above position, the Collegium resolves to recommend the appointment of Mr. Justice Sandeep Mehta as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court as he is fit and suitable for the same.”

