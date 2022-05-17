The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of five high court judges as Chief Justices of the Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gauhati, and Telangana High Courts respectively.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, also approved the transfer of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, to the Delhi High Court.

According to a statement, Justice Vipin Sanghi, Amjad A. Sayed, S.S. Shinde, Rashmin M. Chhaya, and Ujjal Bhuyan have been recommended as the Chief Justices of the Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gauhati, and Telangana High Courts, respectively.

Justice Sanghi has been working as the acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, while both Justices Sayed and Shinde are, at present judges, of the Bombay High Court. Justice Chhaya has been a judge at Gujarat High Court and Justice Bhuyan, who belonged to the Gauhati High Court, has been working as judge at the Telangana High Court.

