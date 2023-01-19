INDIA

SC collegium recommends elevation of 17 advocates, 3 judicial officers as judges of three HCs

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the elevation of 17 advocates and three judicial officers as judges of three high courts – Madras High Court, Allahabad High Court, and Karnataka High Court.

A statement uploaded on the apex court website said: “The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on January 17, 2023 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following advocates as Judges in the Madras High Court: Venkatachari Lakshminarayanan, Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji, Ramaswamy Neelakandan, and Kandhasami Kulandaivelu Ramakrishnan.”

In another statement, the collegium said in its meeting held on January 17 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following judicial officers as judges in the Madras High Court: Periyasamy Vadamalai, Ramachandran Kalaimathi, and K. Govindarajan Thilakavadi.

The collegium also approved the proposal for elevation of the following advocates as judges in the Allahabad High Court: Prashant Kumar, yed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, Manish Kumar Nigam, Manjive Shukla, Anish Kumar Gupta, Nand Prabha Shukla, Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal, Kshitij Shailendra, and Vinod Diwakar.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 17 January 2023 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following advocates as judges in the Karnataka High Court: Vijaykumar Adagouda Patil, Rajesh Rai Kallangala, and Tajali Moulasab Nadaf,” said another statement.

