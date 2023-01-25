INDIA

SC collegium recommends elevation of Justice Jaswant Singh as Chief Justice of Tripura HC

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday recommended the elevation of Orissa High Court judge Justice Jaswant Singh as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

The collegium, which is headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K.M. Joseph, at a meeting reconsidered its earlier decision dated September 28, 2022.

The collegium, in a statement, said: “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 25 January 2023, on reconsideration and in supersession of its earlier recommendation dated 28 September 2022, has recommended elevation of Justice Jaswant Singh, Judge, Orissa High Court (PHC: P&H) as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.”

The collegium in September last year had recommended the elevation of Justice Singh, who is originally from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.

Born on February 23, 1961 in Rohtak, Justice Singh was elevated as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on December 5, 2007. He enrolled himself as an advocate in 1986 and started practising law at the district courts of Sirsa.

20230126-000206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India full of confidence, evident at borders: Modi (Ld)

    It’s not all hunky-dory for Abhishek as senior TMC leaders still...

    States must make ‘Gangajal’ available for devotees at nearest temple: Centre...

    242 Indian students evacuated safely to Delhi amid Ukraine-Russia tensions