The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday recommended the elevation of Orissa High Court judge Justice Jaswant Singh as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

The collegium, which is headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K.M. Joseph, at a meeting reconsidered its earlier decision dated September 28, 2022.

The collegium, in a statement, said: “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 25 January 2023, on reconsideration and in supersession of its earlier recommendation dated 28 September 2022, has recommended elevation of Justice Jaswant Singh, Judge, Orissa High Court (PHC: P&H) as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.”

The collegium in September last year had recommended the elevation of Justice Singh, who is originally from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.

Born on February 23, 1961 in Rohtak, Justice Singh was elevated as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on December 5, 2007. He enrolled himself as an advocate in 1986 and started practising law at the district courts of Sirsa.

