INDIA

SC Constitution bench to hear petitions against demonetisation

NewsWire
0
0

A five-judge Constitution bench will on Wednesday hear petitions challenging Centre’s decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in November 2016.

A bench of Justices S. Abdul Nazeer, B.R. Gavai, A.S. Bopanna, V. Ramasubramanian, and B.V. Nagarathna, will hear the petitions against demonetisation. This is the fourth Constitution bench which has been constituted in the apex court.

In November 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, as a measure to curb the circulation of black money in the economy.

The bench will also hear a matter in connection with issues relating to freedom of speech of public/state functionaries.

It will hear another matter raising an issue, whether the immunity to legislative Assembly members, under Article 194(2), in connection with any vote given by them in the legislature includes immunity against prosecution for bribery. The top court will also hear a matter in connection with questions under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

20220927-185804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 49 cr vaccine doses given to states, 3 cr still...

    13 injured in gas cylinder explosion in Delhi

    Pannu hits back at Sitharaman-Kangana, says ‘not so sasti’ now (Ld)

    Launch joint operations to nab drug mafia: Punjab CM