SC declines PFI leader’s plea in RSS activist’s murder

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea of a Popular Front of India (PFI) member, Asim Shariff, challenging the framing of charges against him in the killing of an RSS activist in Bengaluru in 2016.

Rudresh was hacked to death in Shivaji Nagar area on October 16.

A bench comprising justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi declined any hearing on Shariff’s petition.

Besides Shariff, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged others too. Shariff moved the top court challenging the framing of charges related to murder and terrorist activities.

