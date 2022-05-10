INDIA

SC declines to entertain Majithia’s plea for quashing FIR

NewsWire
0
7

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea by Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the brother-in-law of party chief Sukhbir Badal, seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said: “We are not inclined to entertain the petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution.”

Counsel representing the Punjab government said that Majthia’s bail plea has been rejected by the special court and also the high court. Majithia is currently lodged in Patiala jail after his bail plea was rejected.

The bench queried senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Majithia, why a plea has been filed under Article 32, pointing out that there are other remedies, which are available.

The bench said Majithia can move a division bench of Punjab and Haryana High Court for the grant of bail and also the quashing of the FIR.

At this, the Punjab government’s counsel submitted that the state government will not oppose, if the top court is directing the matter to be heard by the division bench of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The top court had granted protection from arrest to Majithia till February 23 in view of the assembly polls in Punjab. He lost the election on the Amritsar East Assembly seat.

