INDIA

SC declines to entertain petitions against caste-based census in Bihar

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain petitions challenging the Bihar government’s decision to conduct a caste-based census.

A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Vikram Nath said the court was not inclined to entertain submissions made by the counsel, representing the petitioners. The bench orally observed, “So, this is a publicity interest litigation?”

After a brief hearing in the matter, the top court asked the counsel to move the high court and dismissed all petitions as withdrawn, and granted liberty to seek appropriate remedies in law.

The petitions sought a direction from the apex court to quash the Bihar government’s notification to conduct caste-based census.

On January 11, the apex court agreed to examine a plea seeking quashing the Bihar government’s decision to conduct a caste survey in the state.

The plea sought quashing of the notification issued by the deputy secretary, government of Bihar, in connection with a caste survey in the state and to refrain the authorities concerned from conducting the exercise. It added that there is no provision in the Constitution regarding caste configuration.

20230120-133805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    When KJo, Malaika hosted reality show, they would have potluck parties

    All Bengaluru students with Covid-like symptoms to be tested

    ‘The Kashmir Files’ now premieres in Ladakh

    Amit Shah worships at Srisailam temple