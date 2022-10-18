The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeking transfer from Delhi’s Mandoli jail to any other jail outside the capital.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar said the court is not inclined to interfere in the matter.

Counsel, representing Chandrashekhar, submitted that in spite of several assurances, his client was being allegedly assaulted inside the jail and also alleged he is being pressured to pay Rs 25 lakh per month in jail.

But the bench said: “We find no reason to entertain the petition. We don’t appreciate this kind of behaviour.”

Chandrashekhar moved the apex court with a fresh plea seeking a transfer to a jail, which is not under control of the Director General of Prisons, Delhi.

On August 23, the apex court ordered shifting Chandrashekhar and his wife from Tihar Jail to Mandoli Jail in the city. Chandrashekhar and his wife had moved the apex court alleging a threat to their lives and seeking a transfer to a prison outside Delhi.

The top court had said it is of the opinion that in terms of the statement made by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23, “we are of the view that the petitioner be shifted to Mandoli jail. It is accordingly ordered. The petitioner shall be transferred within a week.”

The top court also decided not to deal with his allegation of extortion against prison officials and left the matter to be handled by authorities concerned.

The bench noted that authorities have taken action against various jail officials for helping Chandrashekhar.

The ED had opposed shifting of the conman from the Tihar jail and urged the top court to prosecute him under perjury for making false allegations of torture and assault on the jail premises. The ED claimed that he paid over Rs 12 crore, allegedly as an extortion amount, as bribes to prison officials at Tihar and these have since been suspended.

