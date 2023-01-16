INDIA

SC: Default bail can be cancelled on merits after submission of charge sheet

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Monday held that default bail granted to an accused can be cancelled on merits — if a strong case is made out on filing of a charge sheet — as there cannot be a premium on lethargic probe.

A bench headed by Justice M.R. Shah directed the Telangana High Court to consider on merits the CBI’s plea for cancellation of bail to Erra Gangi Reddy in connection with the murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, uncle of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019.

The bench, also comprising Justice C.T. Ravikumar, noted that mere non-filing of the charge sheet (within the deadline) will not be enough when a strong case is made out against the accused. The top court remanded that matter back to the high court to consider it afresh in accordance with law and on merits.

The top court observed that the high court judgment — which held that default bail cannot be cancelled on merits — would give a premium to the lethargy of investigating agencies.

The top court was considering whether bail can be cancelled after presentation of the charge sheet, when the bail was granted for not filing the charge sheet within 90 days.

The bench noted that mere filing of charge sheet will not result in cancellation unless a strong case is made out that the accused has committed a non bailable offence. The detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later.

20230116-132003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    N. Rangasamy takes oath as Puducherry Chief Minister

    Why skin products must be applied in the correct order

    Hijab row is example of Islamophobia, says UP cleric

    Samsung expects 45% sales growth in consumer electronics in festive season