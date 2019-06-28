SC defers hearing on plea over snooping order

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred hearing on a plea seeking quashing of the Centre’s order empowering intelligence agencies and Delhi Police to snoop on all computers for national security.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was hearing a plea seeking quashing of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order dated December 20, 2018.

The public interest litigation contended that the MHA order was “illegal, unconstitutional and ultra vires to the law” and expressed apprehension that citizens may be penalised for expressing views opposing those of the government.

The MHA order authorised 10 Central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as the Delhi Police to “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer”.

