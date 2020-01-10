SC describes Maradu flats demolition as ‘painful duty’

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Kerala government to remove the debris of the apartment complexes in Kochi’s Maradu area which were demolished earlier on court orders because the residential structures built were violating coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms.

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and M.R. Shah said the order from the court had indeed been a painful task.

“It’s a painful duty, but had to be done”, the Justices noted.

This observation from the court came on the state government’s submission that the court orders had been complied with and the residential buildings had been demolished.

The apex court refused to dispose of the matter and instead asked the government to clear the debris, which fell into the backwaters after the demolition.

“The reports say the debris has fallen in the backwaters, you have to restore the area”, the court directed the state government.

The court also asked the government to file a report on the removal of debris from the site and slated the matter for further hearing on February 10.

One of the lawyers in the case contended that action is yet to be taken against the officials concerned who were involved in requisite permissions for the illegal buildings. The court replied something will happen on this issue, and the parties concerned should wait.

A lawyer appearing for some flat owners raised the issue of discrepancies in following the compensation process as ordered by the apex court. He said people who had purchased two flats have received compensation for only one.

The court asked the lawyer to move an application on the matter. The court had ordered interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the residents of the complex.

The apex court had ordered the demolition of buildings on May 8, 2019. In September, it directed demolition of flats within 138 days, declining to entertain a plea of the flat owners seeking a stay on its demolition order.

The state government had informed the court that it has already paid an amount of Rs 27.99 crore as interim compensation to the flat owners and will further disburse Rs 33.51 crore.

