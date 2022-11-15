INDIASPORTS

SC directs its orders on adoption of IOA’s constitution, polling be scrupulously followed

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said its orders in connection with the adoption of the constitution and polling for executive committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) should be scrupulously followed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that the IOA constitution, which was drafted by retired apex court judge, Justice L. Nageswara Rao, has been adopted in the general body meeting.

Petitioner Rahul Mehra, however, claimed that violations have occurred in connection with directions passed on October 10 and November 3 by the apex court. The apex court had passed directions regarding the adoption of the draft constitution and polling for the executive committee of the IOA, which is slated on December 10.

Mehra said on November 10, the draft constitution was adopted in the general body meeting of the IOA, however the minutes of the meetings indicate some variations, which have been adopted.

The bench, also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and J.B. Pardiwala, disposed of the contempt petition moved by Mehra, recording Mehta’s submissions that if any alterations are suggested, these would be adopted with express permission of the court and the order passed on October 10 and schedule of election in order dated November 3 should be scrupulously followed.

On November 3, the Supreme Court accepted Justice Nageswara Rao’s proposal to conduct elections to the executive committee of Indian Olympic Association on December 10.

A bench comprising (then) Justices Chandrachud and Kohli had said: “Justice L Nageswara Rao, former judge of this court, has submitted a note dated 2 November 2022. The note indicates the comprehensive exercise which has been carried out by the former judge of this court on an expedited basis. The court appreciates the alacrity with which the assignment has been taken up in the national interest. The judge has interacted with all stakeholders including the International Olympic Committee, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the state Associations.”

The bench said there is a broad consensus in terms of the note submitted by Justice Rao that the elections should be held on December 10.

In its order, it said: “The amendments proposed to the constitution of the Indian Olympic Association have to be circulated today so that the General Body Meeting can be held on 10 November 2022. The proposal which has been submitted in that regard is accepted. The proposed amendments are permitted to be circulated. Justice L Nageswara Rao is at liberty to chalk out the modalities for the circulation of the proposed amendments.”

The apex court on October 10, had approved the timeline for amendment of the draft constitution of the IOA and its elections, as agreed in the meeting with the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland on September 27.

20221115-175002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi HC fines distillery Rs 20 lakh for infringing ‘Royal Stag’...

    Sherlyn Chopra: Not looking to settle scores with Sajid, just want...

    TN man gets four-year RI in Rs 34.90 cr money laundering...

    K’taka Assembly sitting ends, BJP to present Anti-Conversion bill in next...