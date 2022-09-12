INDIA

SC dismisses father’s plea seeking to exhume son’s body killed in Hyderpora encounter

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea of a father to hand over the body of his son, who was killed in the Hyderpora encounter in Kashmir in November last year.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala said once buried the body should not be disturbed and the Jammu and Kashmir has submitted that the deceased was buried with all honour, and nothing to indicate that the body was not given a decent burial.

The bench said it respects the sentiments of the father, but the court cannot decide matters on sentiments and the relief granted by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court was just and equitable and dismissed the appeal filed by Mohammad Latief Magrey.

The top court directed the state government to comply with the high court direction in connection with the compensation to the family and also allow them to offer prayers at the grave.

During the hearing, the advocate representing the Jammu and Kashmir administration had submitted that it was not in dispute that the deceased was a terrorist and the CD submitted to the high court showed that all Islamic last rites were performed as per the book.

The J&K administration counsel added that eight months have passed, the body would have decomposed and now exhuming the body will only lead to law-and-order problems, and he has lost his son but he was a terrorist. Jammu and Kashmir administration was represented by standing counsel Taruna Ardhendumauli Prasad.

Magrey moved the apex court challenging the Jammu and Kashmir high court order, which did not allow exhumation of his son’s body. Four people were killed in the encounter, including Aamir Magrey, on the outskirts of Srinagar on November 15 last year. The petition was filed through advocate Nupur Kumar.

20220912-111401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No ambulance, Andhra woman’s family forced to ferry body on bike

    Kerala: UDF leader seeks Covid commission, to go on hunger strike

    Provide best possible treatment to Srinagar attack injured: Lt Gov

    Kanniyakumari retains its position as BJP’s stronghold after TN urban polls