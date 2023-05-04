INDIALIFESTYLE

SC dismisses petition against election of DMK MP Kanimozhi in 2019 LS polls

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed in the Madras High Court against the election of DMK MP Kanimozhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela Trivedi allowed the appeal filed by the Kanimozhi against the Madras High Court order, which declined to dismiss petitions challenging her election from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency.

The matter was regarding a petition filed by a voter, raising grievance over non-mention of her husband’s PAN details in her affidavit disclosing assets.

The DMK leader’s counsel contended that her husband was a foreign national and did not have such a card or any income from activities in India.

Kanimozhi’s plea stated that she had clearly mentioned that her spouse, a Singapore citizen, does not have a PAN number, and if the respondent contends that this statement is wrong, then he should substantiate the allegation that the statement is incorrect.

The judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.

20230504-111202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Don’t buy dogs, adopt them, advises Samyukta Hornad

    No space for hate politics: Siddaramaiah on ban on Muslim traders...

    PM condoles demise of Prof Bhim Singh

    J&K: 1 killed, 6 injured in explosion in factory