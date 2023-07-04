INDIA

SC dismisses PIL seeking re-classification of caste system, says such PILs must stop

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking re-classification of the caste system, and expressed expressed concern over the filing of frivolous public interest litigations before it.

“This is an abuse of the process of law. These kinds of PILs must stop,” remarked a bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha.

The top court directed the petitioner, who appeared in-person before it, to pay costs of Rs 25,000 to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

In his petition, advocate Sachin Gupta sought directions from the court for re-classification of the caste system by the Centre.

“Invocation of Article 32 of the Constitution has been sought to direct the Centre to frame a policy for re-classification of the caste system. We dismiss it and direct a payment of Rs 25,000 cost to the Supreme Court Bar Association.

“The petitioner shall produce a receipt of the payment within two weeks,” the bench recorded in its order.

Another PIL filed by the same petitioner “to phase out reservations gradually and make alternate reservation policy” was also dismissed with costs by the court.

