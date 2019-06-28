SC dismisses plea for removal of encroachments on TN water bodies (Water Woes)

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking removal of illegal encroachments on water bodies in Tamil Nadu. The encroachments, it alleged, had dried up nearly 2,000 water bodies leading to a severe water crisis in the state.

The plea, filed by a Chennai advocate, sought formation of an expert committee to interlink all lakes, ponds and other smaller water bodies to the rivers in the state to prevent rain water from flowing into the Bay of Bengal.

It also sought the court’s direction for construction of more dams all over Tamil Nadu and punishment for government officials who helped landgrabbers encroach upon water bodies.

–IANS

