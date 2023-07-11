The Supreme Court has granted an extension of interim bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, in connection with the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The Apex Court, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta, acknowledged that the trial was currently in progress and decided to adjourn the matter.

Earlier, on April 24, the top court had highlighted the challenge of directing the trial court to conduct day-to-day hearings due to the potential impact on other pending cases. Consequently, the interim bail has now been extended until September 26.

On March 14, the Supreme Court said the trial in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case is not “slow paced”. On January 25, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail for 8 weeks to Ashish Mishra and directed him to leave Uttar Pradesh within one week of his release from jail.

In January, the Apex Court had imposed a slew of conditions while granting bail to Mishra, like: he will have to leave UP within one week of his release; he cannot stay in UP or NCT of Delhi/NCR; Mishra shall inform court about his location; and any attempt by his family members or Mishra himself to influence witness will lead to cancellation of his bail.

The Court further added – Mishra will have to surrender his passport; he will not enter the Uttar Pradesh except to attend the trial proceedings; and, the prosecution, SIT, Informant or any family member of the victims of the crime will be at liberty to promptly inform this court of any incident of misuse of the concession of the interim bail.

“The petitioner shall appear before the Trial Court on every date of hearing and no adjournment shall be sought on his behalf. If the petitioner is found involved in prolonging the trial, it shall be taken as a valid ground to cancel the interim bail”, the bench had said.

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district’s Tikunia in a violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated.

Following the incident, a driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

On December 6 last year, a trial court had framed charges against Ashish Mishra and 12 others for the alleged offences of murder, criminal conspiracy and others in the case of death of the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, paving the way for the start of the trial.

