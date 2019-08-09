SC fines 7 states for not responding on human rights courts

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh against Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, observing that the states have neither filed responses nor their advocates were present in the court during the hearing related to issues on setting up human rights courts in these states.

A bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and B.R. Gavai also slapped a cost of Rs 50,000 each against Odisha, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Uttar Pradesh for not filing a response on the issue of establishing human rights courts.

The apex court asked them to file responses on the issue within four weeks.

On January 4, 2018, the apex court had directed all the states to file their responses on the issue of setting up human rights courts as mandated in the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and appoint special public prosecutors.

