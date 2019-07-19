SC gives family court one more year for Paes-Rhea maintenance case

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday granted one year extension to a family court to decide the maintenance case dispute between tennis player Leander Paes and his estranged live-in partner Rhea Pillai.

The order by a bench of Justice U.U. Lalit and Justice Vineet Sharan came when a judge of the family court sought the extension for completing the proceedings in the case.

The judge has apprised the apex court of the situation in a letter.

This is the second time the top court has extended the period for completing proceedings.

On March 16, 2018, it had granted three-month extension to the family court to adjudicate the dispute but the matter was not decided by then and the judge concerned sought another extension.

The family court is hearing the matter of Pillai’s maintenance and custody of their daughter since 2014, after Pillai lodged a case of domestic violence and harassment against Paes and his father.

Pillai had told the court that Paes was not agreeing to give anything, neither the house nor money and sought maintenance under the Domestic Violence Act.

Paes had opposed Pillai’s plea.

The apex court had asked them to settle their dispute amicably out of court.

–IANS

ak/vd