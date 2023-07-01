INDIA

SC grants activist Teesta Setalvad 7-day relief from ‘immediate surrender’

The Supreme Court on Saturday granted activist Teesta Setalvad a week’s protection from arrest by staying a Gujarat High Court order directing her to surrender immediately. 

Setalvad was asked to “surrender immediately” by the Gujarat High Court on in a case linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots after rejecting her bail plea earlier on Saturday.

The Supreme Court gave her interim protection in a decision that came at 10 p.m. on Saturday .
Justices Abhay S. Oka and Prashant Kumar Mishra, who first heard the matter in a special hearing, urged the Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, to assign the case to a larger bench as the two judges were unable to agree on a decision.

2023070132530

