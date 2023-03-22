INDIA

SC grants bail to woman accused of filming court hearing on PFI’s behest

NewsWire
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to a woman, allegedly having links with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and behind the bars since January 28 for filming proceedings in an Indore court.

Additional Solicitor General K.M. Natraj, representing the Madhya Pradesh government, submitted before a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M. Trivedi he would not oppose if law intern Sonu Mansoori is granted bail.

According to the police, the woman allegedly had links with PFI and had filmed the court proceedings at Indore at the instance of the banned group.

The bench, in its order, said: “After having heard learned counsel for the parties and taking into consideration the material on record, we are inclined to release Petitioner No. 2 – Sonu Mansoori from jail, to which the learned Additional Solicitor General appearing for the State has no objection. Ordered accordingly.”

“It is directed that Petitioner No. 2 shall be released from jail forthwith on furnishing personal bond of Rs 5,000 to the satisfaction of the trial court. Let this order be communicated through the Registrar General of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh forthwith. The interim application is disposed of accordingly.”

The police had claimed that Mansoori filmed the court proceedings during the hearing of a case connected with Bajrang Dal leader Tanu Sharma.

