INDIA

SC grants interim bail on medical grounds to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail for six weeks to Satyendar Jain, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former cabinet minister in the Delhi government, on medical grounds.

A bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and P.S. Narasimha granted interim bail for six weeks to Jain to get treated in a private hospital of his choice and added that the bail will be subject to conditions imposed by the trial court.

The bench said Jain should not go to the media to make any statement on the issue and stressed that he should also not attempt to influence witnesses in the case.

The top court turned down the Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea that Jain should be first examined by a panel of doctors in AIIMS.

The top court will take up the matter in the second week of July, when it will consider Jain’s medical reports. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented Jain and additional solicitor general S.V. Raju represented the ED.

On May 18, Singhvi had submitted before the apex court that his client has extreme health problems, he has lost over 30 kgs and is a skeleton now.

In April this year, the Delhi High Court had dismissed bail pleas of Jain and his two aides in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said that Jain is an influential person and cannot be said to have satisfied the twin conditions for bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“The simple fact is the CBI has filed a case of disproportionate assets (DA). The present court cannot go into the validity of these proceedings. Facts show that certain DA were masked. The court has to see the prima facie case. The broad probabilities indicate that the companies associated with him are controlled and managed by him. Learned special judge order (rejecting bail to Jain) does not have any perversity. Order is well reasoned,” the judge said.

Jain has been in custody since May 30 last year. A trial court had on November 17, 2022, dismissed the leader’s bail application.

20230526-121202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CRPF jawan’s wife strangled to death by lover in Kanpur

    Ridhi Dogra: As an actor, I feel the only limitations that...

    Pink leopard spotted in R’sthan; may be result of genetic condition

    Aadhaar authentication rose to 2.31 billion in March 2023: IT Ministry...