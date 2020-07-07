SC grants interim bail to Unitech’s Sanjay Chandra, no to brother

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Unitech Ltd promoter and former Managing Director Sanjay Chandra, who has been behind bars for nearly three years in the homebuyers’ case.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud allowed Chandra’s release for one month since his parents are not keeping well and are hospitalised. The court was told that Chandra’s 78-year-old father is infected with Covid-19 and admitted in ICU.

The bench, while allowing interim bail to Chandra, asked him to withdraw the second plea for regular bail.

The court however declined bail to Chandra’s younger brother, who is also in jail in the case involving alleged siphoning of money paid by homebuyers in their project.

In 2017, both Chandra and his brother Ajay were sent to jail in a cheating case registered against them by investors in Anthea and Wild Flower Country housing projects.

In 2015, a case was registered based on the complaint of two Delhi residents, who alleged that Unitech convinced them to book a flat at Wild Flowers Country in Gurgaon for Rs 57.34 lakh in August 2011.

On October 30, 2017, the top court had ordered that Sanjay Chandra would get bail only after the real estate group deposited Rs 750 crore with the Registry.

