SC grants protection to woman apprehending threat to life from family

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi Police to provide protection to a 20-year-old woman who alleged that she is facing threat to life from her family members.

A vacation bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Prashant Kumar Mishra initially interacted with the woman over videoconferencing and allowed her to appear-in person before the court.

The woman claimed that she had run away from her home and was facing life threats from her family members. Appearing before the court, she submitted that her brother is following her and she would be forced to return home against her will. She submitted that she lives in Varanasi and urged the court to provide her protection.

The top court was hearing a plea against Madhya Pradesh High Court order cancelling the anticipatory bail granted to a man accused of kidnapping her. The woman informed the court that she intends to return to Varanasi.

The top court noted that man’s anticipatory bail was cancelled by the high court after learning that he was not cooperating with the investigation and also not responding to the investigating officer, when his presence was sought.

After hearing submissions in the matter, the bench said it is not willing to interfere with the high court order and directed the petitioner to surrender before police within two days. The bench also directed the Tilak Marg SHO in New Delhi to provide protection to the woman and arrange for her return to Varanasi on Tuesday itself.

The top court clarified that the petitioner can seek bail as permissible under the law and it should be decided by the concerned court as expeditiously as possible without being influenced by the observations made in the present order.

