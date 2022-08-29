Supreme Court judge, Justice S. Ravindra Bhat on Monday recused from hearing a plea filed by Gautam Navalakha, accused in Bhima Koregaon case, seeking to be placed under house arrest instead of being in the jail.

As the matter came up for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and Justice Bhat, the Chief Justice informed the counsel in the matter that Justice Bhat cannot hear the case.

Chief Justice Lalit said: “Justice Bhat cannot hear. Not to list this case before a bench with Justice Bhat. List before me on the administrative side.”

The bench indicated that the matter may be listed before a bench headed by Justice K.M. Joseph.

Navlakha moved the apex court challenging Bombay High Court judgment, passed in April, dismissing his plea to be transferred from Taloja Prison and placed under house arrest instead. In August 2018, he was arrested and initially placed under house arrest. In April 2020, after an apex court order, he was moved to Taloja Central Prison in Maharashtra.

In the high court, Navlakha had contended that he was being denied basic medical aid and other necessities in Taloja and also cited his advanced age.

