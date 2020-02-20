SC judge showers praises on PM

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra on Saturday did not fall short of praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural function of international judicial conference in the capital.

The judge categorically praised Modi twice — claiming him “internationally acclaimed visionary” and “versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally”.

He also praised Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was also present at the event.

Delivering the vote of thanks at the function of the International Judicial Conference 2020, Justice Mishra said: “India is a responsible and most friendly member of the international community under the stewardship of internationally acclaimed visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Justice Mishra, is third in seniority in the apex court.

On the second occasion, in a few minutes long speech of vote of thanks, Justice Mishra said: “We thank the versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally Narendra Modi for his inspiring speech which will act as a catalyst in initiating the deliberations and setting the agenda for the conference.”

He also complemented the PM and Law Minister for doing away with 1,500 obsolete laws. Judges from over 20 countries were attending the conference in the capital.

Justice Mishra also emphasized on the challenges faced by the judiciary at the national and international levels are kind of similar, as judiciary has a significant role to play.

He also emphasized on the need to strengthen judiciary. Justice Mishra said: “Judicial system is the backbone of the democracy; legislature is heart; and the executive is the brain.”

“All these three organs of the state have to work independently but in tandem to make democracy successful…”

Justice also emphasized India is the biggest democracy in the world and “people wonder how this democracy is functioning so successfully”.

He added the country is committed to constitutional obligation and it is also dedicated to a peaceful world free from terrorism. As the country moves on the path of development, the preservation of environment is also given high importance, he said.

Citing the phase of globalisation, he said, in the backdrop of globalisation, inequality and injustice looms large, and it needs immediate attention “before it becomes lethal like coronavirus”.

