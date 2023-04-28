INDIA

SC junks plea for transfer of party assets from Thackeray group to Shinde group

The Supreme Court on Friday junked a plea seeking direction to restrain the Uddhav Thackeray faction from alienating movable or immovable assets of the Shiv Sena party and that these should be transferred to the new party President.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha asked petitioner Ashish Giri, appearing in person, “what kind of petition is this and who are you, what is your locus?”

Giri said he moved the top court as the court heard various petitions relating to the dispute between the Thackeray and the Shinde factions. He submitted that the assets of the party should be transferred to the Shinde group.

At this, the bench said: “What kind of petition is thisaa.Your request cannot be entertained.”

The plea contended that all the movable and immovable assets of Shiv Sena along with the frontal organisations and aligning organisations be transferred to the new party president as per the order of Election Commission.

The plea submitted that any leader of any political party cannot keep its assets and moveable and immovable properties personally and cannot divert to any other accounts or names.

