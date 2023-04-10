HEALTHINDIA

SC junks plea on efficacy of Remdesivir, Favipiravir for treatment of Covid-19

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea alleging use of drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir, without approval, for treatment of Covid-19 and also seeking CBI probe against ten Indian pharmaceutical firms for selling these medicines allegedly in the absence of valid licenses.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala said these issues cannot be examined by the court and dismissed the plea filed by advocate M.L. Sharma.

In October 2020, the Supreme Court had sought Centre’s reply on the plea alleging that Remdesivir and Favipiravir are being used for treatment of Covid-19 without approval.

A bench headed by then Chief Justice S.A. Bobde had issued notice to the Centre on the plea and sought its response in four weeks.

Sharma, petitioner in-person, had then cited the World Health Organisation (WHO) report and argued that nowhere in it were these medicines designated officially as medicines for coronavirus.

The WHO report indicated that Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon regimens appeared to have little or no effect on in the treatment of Covid-19.

In September 2020, the top court had said that there was an approval by the Centre on use of Remdesivir and Favipiravir, as medicines to treat Covid-19.

Sharma also sought registration of an FIR by the CBI against ten Indian pharmaceutical firms for manufacturing and selling these two medicines for treating Covid-19 patients allegedly without valid licences.

In the plea, he had contended that Remdesivir and Favipiravir are antiviral drugs and their efficacy in treatment of Covid patients is still under debate.

20230410-170802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala logs 809 new Covid cases, no deaths

    Gujarat reports 12,911 fresh Covid cases, 22 deaths

    Zambia urges elimination of inequalities to end AIDS

    Haryana aims to become country’s first TB-free state: Khattar