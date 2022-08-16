INDIALIFESTYLE

SC: Maternity leave right can’t be taken away if availed earlier for non-biological kids

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that a woman’s right to avail maternity leave cannot be taken away, if she had earlier availed child care leave for her non-biological kids.

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the fact that the woman was given child care leave cannot be used to disentitle her rights under Central Civil Services Rules (CCS Rules). The bench, also comprising justice A.S. Bopanna, added the object and intent of the grant of maternity leave would be defeated.

The bench said the provisions of CCS Rules regarding maternity leave have to be interpreted in line with the object and intent of the Maternity Benefit Act. The petitioner’s two children were from husband’s previous marriage.

The petitioner is working as a nurse at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh (PGIMER), and she was denied maternity leave for her biological child. The petitioner was told that she had already availed such leave for two of her elder kids.

The respondent’s counsel argued that the restriction on maternity leave to the two eldest surviving children was meant for encouraging smaller families.

The petitioner moved the top court through advocate Akshay Verma challenging the Central Administrative Tribunal and the Punjab and Haryana High Court order, which dismissed her plea for allowance as per maternity leave benefits in the CCS Rules, 2013.

During the hearing, the bench observed that petitioner having kids from her husband’s previous marriage was not voluntary. The top court said the grant of maternity leave is to encourage women to continue in the workplace, and held that appellant is entitled to the grant of maternity leave, and set aside the orders of the high court and the tribunal.

Speaking to IANS, Verma said: “Women cannot be denied maternity benefit for her biological child even though she has availed her child care leave for her adopted children.”

20220816-224003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LS to discuss Bill seeking extension of CBI, ED director’s tenure

    Most Effective Herbs to prevent Cancer

    Encounter breaks out at J&K’s Anantnag

    Post bail formalities, Sudha Bharadwaj to walk out of jail soon