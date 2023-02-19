INDIA

SC may not interfere in EC decision on Shiv Sena unless flaws: Majeed Memon

Trinamool Congress leader and noted lawyer Majeed Memon on Sunday said that the Supreme Court may not interfere in the Election Commission’s decision until there is some flaw, and Uddhav Thackarey should show his strength on the ground.

“Generally SC does not interfere with EC orders unless there is an inherent flaw in its decision. Uddhav thus should not expect relief from SC. Instead he needs to show strength on the ground,” he said

The reaction comes after the former Chief Minister Thackarey claimed that in the past there were similar disputes in the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the AIADMK, but never was the original party name or symbol given to the breakaway faction, but this time, “the ECI gave our name and symbol to those thieves”.

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday in an order said that the party name “Shiv Sena” and the symbol “Bow and Arrow” will be retained by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction.

The EC observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena on which former Maharashtra Thackeray was placing reliance is undemocratic.

“While applying the ‘Test of party Constitution’, the Commission found that the party constitution on which the respondent (Uddhav Thackeray faction) was placing strong reliance is undemocratic,” said the Commission in its 78-page order issued on Friday.

