SC notice on plea seeking ‘judicial vista’ for dignified working conditions

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice on a PIL seeking the creation of a ‘judicial vista’ around the existing premises of the top court, and constitution of a central authority to fund judicial infrastructure.

The plea, filed by advocate-on-record Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad, sought direction to the Central government ministries to prepare the layout and execute the work of construction of judicial vista over the land adjoining the premises of the apex court.

The plea added that the construction of judicial vista will provide access to better and dignified working conditions for the judges, the members of the Bar, top court officials, and the scores of litigants visiting the court premises.

After hearing arguments, a bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose issued notice on the plea.

The plea also sought direction to the Centre to constitute an independent Central authority for the funding of the judicial infrastructure. “The present matter is being filed in public interest, raising several important issues that are faced by the court, the registry, and the advocates primarily practicing at the Supreme Court. The present petition is seeking the realization of the rights guaranteed under Article 14/19 (1) (g)/21 of the advocate, the staff, and the litigants at large,” said the plea.

The petitioner sought a multi-level complex with 45-50 courtrooms with video conferencing facility, 5,000 chambers for lawyers, underground multi-level parking for about 10,000 cars along with other facilities. The plea contended that it seeks to create infrastructure for the judiciary with a view to cater to the needs of the Bar and Bench for several decades to come.

“The infrastructural deficit of the judiciary causes a hindrance to the cherished goal of the independence of the judiciary, which is quintessential part of the rule of law, and part of the basic structure of the Constitution,” it added.

20220308-171003