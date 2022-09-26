HEALTHINDIA

SC notice to Centre on plea against Surrogacy, ART Acts’ provisions

NewsWire
0
10

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a PIL challenging the vires of Surrogacy Act, 2021 and the Assisted Reproductive Technology Act, 2021, for direct infringement on reproductive rights of women.

The petition was filed by Chennai resident, Arun Muthuvel, who was represented in the apex court by advocate Mohini Priya. Muthuvel is an IVF specialist and currently the Managing Director of Iswarya Fertility Services Private Ltd, which runs fertility centres in various parts of the country.

The plea contended that there is an unreasonable blanket ban on commercial surrogacy while allowing only altruistic surrogacy which may lead to further exploitation of women within the family, which is akin to forced labour.

After hearing detailed arguments, a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Justice C.T. Ravikumar sought response from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Women and Child Development, and the Indian Council for Medical Research.

The plea argued that there was discriminatory and restrictive classification of persons under the scheme of the Acts making it violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.

It submitted that there has been direct infringement of reproductive rights of women which is integral to the right to privacy guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. It further argued that the Acts fall short in fully addressing the essential goal of regulating surrogacy and other assisted reproductive techniques.

The petitioner also sought a direction to recognise the rights of women other than married women above 35 years of age to avail surrogacy as a means of assisted reproductive technique to experience motherhood.

20220926-182203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid vax protection wane over time, boosters important: Pfizer, Moderna

    1,430 Covid patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

    How fears influence Covid-19 transmission

    Plan to have more Covid-19 vaccination sites: Health Ministry