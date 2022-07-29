The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Centre and others on a plea seeking directions to establish the Bar Council in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The plea claimed that failure to provide a Bar Council to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh lawyers is nothing less than discrimination.

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and J.B. Pardiwala said: “We will issue notice.”

Supriya Pandita, who is a practicing advocate from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, moved the top court contending that the region has no government-established body where they can get themselves enrolled and take benefits of the Bar Council, like the other states in the country.

The top court issued notices to the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Bar Council of India and others on the plea, which sought directions to the Centre and the BCI to establish the Bar Council in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The plea said the Advocates Act, 1961, mandates every state should have a State Bar Council and therefore, respondents cannot deny a Bar Council for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The plea also sought direction for issuing proximity cards to lawyers from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, who would want to avail the benefit of the card issued by the Supreme Court.

