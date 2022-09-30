The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea moved by AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi challenging the bail granted to two persons who allegedly attacked his convoy in February this year.

A bench of Justices M.R. Shah and Krishna Murari sought the response of the UP government and the two accused – Sachin Sharma, and Shubham Gurjar – and listed the case for further hearing on November 11.

The court exempted third accused Aalim in connection with the incident observing the allegations against him were six months prior to the attack on Owaisi’s convoy.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President’s vehicle was hit by bullets near a toll plaza on February 3 while he was returning from the election campaign in Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh.

“I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut. Three to four rounds were fired on my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza; there were three or four of them,” Owaisi told media after the incident.

While no one was injured, his car tyres were punctured. The MP left the area in another car.

20220930-204004