INDIA

SC orders panel comprising PM, LoP, CJI for selection of election commissioners

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a panel comprising the prime minister, leader of opposition (LoP), Chief Justice of India (CJI) for selecting election commissioners.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice K.M. Joseph said this panel will be enforced until a law in this regard is made by Parliament.

The top court emphasized that the Election Commission has to remain “aloof” from all forms of subjugation by the executive and added that a vulnerable Election Commission would result in an insidious situation and detract from its efficient functioning.

The top court’s judgment came on a batch of petitions recommending reform in the process of appointment of members of the Election Commission of India.

The top court emphasised that the Election Commission is duty bound to act in a fair and legal manner and to abide by the provisions of the Constitution.

The bench noted that democracy is inexplicably intertwined with power to the people and democracy facilitates the peaceful revolution in the hands of a common man if held in a free and fair manner.

The detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.

20230302-112804

