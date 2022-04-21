The Supreme Court on Thursday directed status quo in connection with the Bombay High Court order directing Uber India to comply with Motor Vehicle Aggregator (MVA) Guidelines 2020.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singvhi, appearing for Uber, submitted before a bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and B.R. Gavai that his client has serious objection to the validity of the guidelines. He added that many of the conditions in the guidelines are not workable and the issue has been raised before the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The top court issued notice to the Centre, the Road Transport Ministry, and others on an appeal filed by Uber India Services Private Ltd challenging the high court order. “Notice and status quo,” said the bench, asking Uber’s counsel to serve notice on the other side. The bench said it will list the matter after two to three weeks.

Singhvi contended that “this amounts to an impermissible legislative exercise by the high court…to notify authorities under the guidelines”.

The high court had passed the directions on a PIL by advocate Savina Crasto citing lack of an effective grievance redressal mechanism for customers using the Uber India app.

The high court observed that app-based taxi firms such as Ola and Uber operating in Maharashtra without valid licenses, and directed all such aggregators to apply for valid licenses by March 16, if they wish to continue operations. However, it refrained from prohibiting such cabs from plying in the meanwhile, saying it would adversely affect commuters.

Taxi aggregator Uber India moved the top court against the March 7, 2022 order of the high court directing cab aggregators to comply with MVA Guidelines 2020.

