The Supreme Court on Wednesday overruled an order by the Madras High Court directing the CBI to investigate corruption allegations against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana told the high court to decide the complaint against the former CM without being influenced by the observations or orders passed in this regard earlier.

The bench, also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, said: “Let the high court examine the (inquiry) report. Without going into the details of the matter, we request the high court to look into the reports submitted there and pass an appropriate order after examining the report… We set aside all the observations that will not come in the way of the fresh consideration of the matter.”

As per the 2018 case, the Madras High Court had passed an order against Palaniswami while dealing with a petition by DMK leader R.S. Bharathi, seeking a CBI probe into the irregularities related to the contracts given by the state Highways Department.

20220803-222801