Taking notice of an incident in which a 12-year-old boy was thrashed in Punjab’s Malout town, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), on the orders of its Chairman Vijay Sampla, on Friday issued a notice to the state and sought an action-taken report by May 26.

As per information received by the NCSC, a Dalit woman in Malout in Sri Muktsar Sahib district alleged a non-Dalit man thrashed her son and later uploaded the crime video on the social media.

“One day, he (the accused) visited my house, stripped my 12-year-old son and thrashed him brutally. He also shot a video of the incident that he made it viral,” the woman said in a complaint.

She said the police did not help her even when the accused threatened her inside a police station.

The commission asked the Divisional Commissioner (Ferozepur division), the Deputy Commissioner of Sri Muktsar Sahib), the Inspector General of Police (Faridkot range) and the Senior Superintendent of Police to investigate the case and to submit the report within seven days.

Sampla cautioned the officers that if the action-taken report is not received within the timeframe, the commission might exercise the powers of the civil court conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution and issue summon for personal appearance before it in New Delhi.

