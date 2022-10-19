INDIA

SC panel orders probe into Sameer Wankhede's 'harassment, atrocity' charges against NCB boss

The National Commission of Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has ordered a probe into the allegations of harassment levelled against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh, by former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer D. Wankhede.

Wankhede met the NCSC Chairman to discuss his case in detail, and the panel has found that “there appears to be discrimination and harassment” in the matter.

It has also directed that “no further action in the matter be taken till the pendency of the case” with the NCSC.

The developments came shortly after a NCB internal inquiry found lapses in the investigations into the high-profile cruiser party drugs case of October 2021 in which among the celebrities arrested was Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan.

The NCB probe has pointed the needle of suspicion at around 7-8 of its own officers involved in the raids led by Wankhede – the then NCB Mumbai Zonal Director – conducted on the cruise ship Cordelia.

While Aryan Khan and some others got a clean chit, Wankhede moved the NCSC on Monday (October 17) with his complaint alleging harassment and atrocities perpetrated by Singh.

The NCSC has directed Singh to submit full facts, documents, the report of the internal inquiry within 15 days failing which it could launch legal proceedings in the civil courts.

