Taking cognizance of a complaint by an office-bearer of Gurdwara Shri Bunga Nanaksar Ravidasia Singha in Punjab’s Bathinda district that over 60 armed people tried to forcibly take possession of the shrine, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), on the orders of its Chairman Vijay Sampla, on Wednesday issued a notice to the local administration.

In a written complaint to NCSC, Vice President of the gurdwara commitee, Jasvir Singh Mehraj, said the gurdwara was established in 1946 by Sant Sadhu Ram Tibbe Wale.

The sentiments and faith of Ravidasia Sikh community is attached to the shrine. With an intention to forcibly take its possession, over 60 members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) of Shri Damdama Sahib Talwandi Sabo Bathinda entered the Gurdwara Bunga Nanaksar with sharp-edged weapons and allegedly assaulted sewadars (volunteers).

Many members of the gurdwara sustained injuries and hospitalised, the complaint said.

Meanwhile, the commission asked the Divisional Commissioner of Faridkot, Inspectors General of Police, Deputy Commissioner, and Senior Superintendent of Police to investigate the matter and submit the action taken report by May 31.

Sampla cautioned the officers that if action taken report is not received within the stipulated time, then the commission might exercise the powers of the civil court conferred on it under article 338 of the Constitution and issue a summon for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.

