INDIA

SC pulls up Nagaland govt over extension given to DGP after superannuation

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Nagaland government for extending the tenure of the Director General of Police after his superannuation.

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Hima Kohli noted that incumbent IPS officer, T.J. Longkumer participated in a meeting of the State Police Establishment Board, headed by the Chief Secretary, which recommended his 6-months extension.

The top court said the state government should put its house in order, and asked it to provide fresh names of eligible officers from the state cadre to the UPSC for new police chief’s appointment.

It told the state government counsel to inform the Chief Secretary that the court has taken a very grim view that the DGP was part of the meeting, where a proposal for extension of tenure was passed.

Advocates Kaveetha Wadia and Astha Sharma, representing Nagaland Law Students Federation and others, sought a direction to Nagaland to recall its order dated August 31, granting six-month extension to Longkumer.

Counsel argued that it is nothing but a subversion of the apex court’s judgment and order passed in July 2018, where it said that there should not be any acting DGP and the DGP should have a two years fixed tenure. Citing Longkumer’s extension, the counsel added that his staying in office is subversion of rule of law.

The bench said Nagaland must immediately send a list of empanelled officers for the post of the DGP, drawn as per law, to the UPSC, taking into consideration deficiencies pointed by the UPSC by October 31. The UPSC will take a decision on the names suggested on the panel by November 30.

The Nagaland government counsel argued that the state government did not favour any particular person for the top position in the police establishment and there are no senior officers available to succeed Longkumer.

The apex court, in July 2018, had passed directions on police reforms in the country. It restrained all state governments and union territories from appointing any police officer as acting DGPs to avoid favouritism and nepotism.

20221017-221202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RCB congratulates Karthik on his T20 World Cup selection; cricketer gives...

    GV Prakash-starrer ‘Ayngaran’ to release on May 5

    Punjab: Three-time Cong minister joins AAP after serving it 47 yrs

    AAP implements Delhi Model of Corruption: Congress