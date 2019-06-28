SC pulls up north Delhi civic body for suppressing facts

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for suppressing facts before a vacation bench to secure a favourable order related to diesel vehicles to registration.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta expressed its displeasure when it noted that the NDMC has obtained a favourable order from a vacation bench on May 16.

On May 16, the vacation bench had passed an interim order directing Delhi’s Transport Department to register six diesel-driven mounted suction-cum-jetting machines for the purpose of desilting, cleaning of drains and culverts and for implementation of the Municipal Sold Waste Rules.

However, the regular bench of apex court on May 7 had listed the matter for further hearing in July.

On Monday, the court observed that the NDMC did not tell the vacation bench about the regular bench’s observations.

“There is some order passed in the vacation. First we want to know the propriety of it. Whether it was proper for you (civic body) to mention it (before vacation bench)? We had passed an order and you took a chance before the vacation bench,” the court said.

Now, the court has listed the matter for July 5 for further hearing.

–IANS

ak/vd