INDIA

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking Preamble’s display at public places, govt offices

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea seeking directions to Centre and state governments to display the Preamble to the Constitution in local languages at public places and in government offices.

A bench of Justices S.K. Kaul and A.S. Oka said there are certain things, which have to be left to the government. “Some people are really enterprising. Get elected and do this. This is not the place for it,” it said.

Making it crystal clear that it is not its job to get into where the Preamble will be displayed, the bench told petitioner Z.A.N. Ahmad Peerzade’s counsel that either he should withdraw the plea or the court will dismiss it. Counsel agreed to withdraw the plea.

During the hearing, the bench, on the aspect of displaying the Constitution all over the country, observed that it is something which the government will do. The petitioner’s counsel argued that in recent times, there has been a rise in violence, which has spread to various parts of the country. However, the bench declined to entertain the plea.

The plea contended that the petitioner had approached concerned authorities in the states with a representation but nothing has happened so far.

The plea said the petitioner has been a witness to the rise of communal violence cases, hate crimes and hate speeches in various parts of our country. It sought direction to the authorities to display the contents of the Preamble at public places and government offices in languages to enhance the spirit of fraternity and ideas of equality and secularism.

