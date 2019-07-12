SC refuses urgent hearing of pleas for extending NRC deadline

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down the Central and Assam governments’ pleas seeking early and urgent hearing on the issues related to extending the July 31 deadline for completion of the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

“We will see. We will examine the petition,” a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter for an urgent hearing, saying that it will not be possible to complete the NRC by July 31.

Earlier at many occasions, the court had reiterated that the July 31 deadline for the publication of final Assam NRC draft was non-negotiable and it should not be met at the expense of those who have filed claims for inclusion of their names in the NRC.

–IANS

ak/vd