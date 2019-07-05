SC rejects plea seeking women’s entry into mosques

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Akhila Bharatha Hindu Mahasabha’s plea that Muslim women should be allowed to enter mosques.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said: “Let a Muslim woman come and challenge it. Then we will consider.”

The court was hearing a petition filed by Swamy Dethathreya Sai Swaroop Nath, the Kerala President of Akhila Bharatha Hindu Mahasabha.

He has challenged a Kerala High Court order dismissing his plea.

The top court also referred to the Kerala High Court order dubbing the plea a publicity exercise.

“The denial of entry to Muslim women in Masjid for prayers with men is denial of justice to them and deprives them of their right to equality which is a disgrace to modern society,” the petitioner said.

The petitioner had also sought a ban on burqa.

–IANS

