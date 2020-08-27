SC reserves order on Mallya’s plea seeking review of contempt of court

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya’s plea seeking for review of a 2017 judgment, which held him guilty of contempt of court.

The apex court had held him guilty, as he did not truthfully disclose full account of his assets in contravention of court order. Mallya was also found guilty for violating court order by siphoning away $40 million from his account. He was restrained from any such withdrawal.

In the earlier hearing in the matter, a certain document connected with the case in the Supreme Court had gone missing from the its files. Following which a bench comprising Justices U.U. Lalit and Ashok Bhushan had earlier adjourned the hearing to August 20.

The apex court was at that point hearing the review plea filed by Mallya against the July 14, 2017 judgment wherein he was found guilty of contempt for not paying Rs 9,000 crore dues to banks despite repeated directions. The bench was looking for a reply on an intervention application, which it seemed had gone missing from the case papers.

Parties involved in the case sought more time to file fresh copies.

On June 19, the Supreme Court had sought explanation from its registry regarding Mallya’s appeal.

A bench comprising Justices Lalit and Bhushan had said: “The Registry to furnish all the details including names of the officials who had dealt with the file concerning the Review Petition for last three years.”

In May 2017, the apex court held him guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children, and ordered him to appear on July 10 to argue on the quantum of punishment.

The bench said let the explanation be furnished within two weeks, adding that “the Review Petition shall, thereafter, be considered on merits”.

