SC reserves order on TN local body polls

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission told the Supreme Court on Thursday that elections will be held for all panchayats, intermediate and district level, except in nine reconstituted districts.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, however, reserved the order.

The court observed that the time of elections itself is not negation of democracy, and the law must be followed even if it leads to postponement or stay of elections.

The apex court had earlier agreed to hear on Thursday a fresh plea of the DMK seeking a direction to the Election Commission to complete delimitation and reservation in constituencies before the panchayat and local body elections.

The state opposition party, the DMK, told the apex court that no delimitation took place in the 9 districts of going for local bodies polls.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, representing DMK, told the court that the court should urgently hear the plea as the polls have been announced, and that the elections to rural local bodies in the state will be held in two phases, on December 27 and 30.

Singhvi argued that the poll process has been set in motion, but the legal formalities are yet to be completed in connection with the delimitation exercise and reservation aspects in the upcoming elections.

