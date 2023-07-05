INDIA

SC seeks Centre’s response on vacancies in industrial tribunals

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s response to a PIL seeking directions for filling up vacancies in the Central Government Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Courts (CGIT-cum-LCs).

A bench comprising CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra issued notice to the Centre on the plea of Labour Law Association (LLA) that out of 22 tribunals, nine do not have presiding officers and vacancies are likely to arise soon in three more tribunals.

The top court declined to pass an ex-parte order to extend the tenure of one of the presiding officers of a tribunal who is due to retire on Wednesday. “Why have you come to us so late? The Officer is retiring on July 5. We cannot pass an ex-parte order extending the tenure. We will hear the ASG (Additional Solicitor General) first and then pass the orders,” remarked the court.

Central Government Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Courts (CGIT-cum-LCs) have been set up under the provisions of Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 for adjudication of industrial disputes arising in the Central Sphere.

These Tribunals have been set up with the objective of maintaining peace and harmony in the industrial sector by quick and timely disposal of industrial disputes through adjudication so that industrial growth does not suffer on account of any widespread industrial unrest.

The Finance Act, 2017 empowered these Tribunals to adjudicate appeals arising out of Employees Provident Fund & Misc. Provisions Act,1952. The top court directed the petition to be listed on Monday, July 10.

