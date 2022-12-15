INDIA

SC seeks status report on ‘Gram Nyayalayas’ from state govts, HCs

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all state governments and the high courts to file status reports in connection with setting up of ‘Gram Nyayalayas’ across the country.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the National Federation of Societies for Fast Justice, submitted before a bench of Justices S. Abdul Nazeer and Hima Kohli that some of the states stated that they have an alternative system but the law takes care of this point because it uses the term “notwithstanding, any other system in place”.

He also argued that many state governments have not even established even a single Gram Nyayalaya, and pointed out that the Central government has also taken a position that it was not mandatory if some similar arrangements were in place, as the law uses “may” instead of “shall”.

After hearing Bhushan’s submissions, the top court directed all state governments and the high courts to file status reports in connection with setting up of Gram Nyayalayas across the country. It gave the states and the high courts eight weeks’ time.

In 2008, the Parliament passed an Act for setting up of Gram Nyayalayas at the grassroots level for providing access to justice to citizens at the doorstep.

Bhushan contended that the law, Gram Nyayalayas Act 2008, only excluded a few areas such as the northeast and the tribal areas.

In 2020, the top court had directed the state governments, which are yet to come out with notifications for establishing Gram Nyayalayas, to do so. It had also asked the high courts to expedite the process of consultation with state governments.

The plea contended that sections in the Act provide that the state government in consultation with the high court will appoint a ‘Nyayadhikari’ for each Gram Nyayalaya.

The top court in September 2019, had issued notice to the Centre and others in the matter.

The petitioner contended that the object of the 2008 Act was to provide “access to justice” to all. However, the states concerned have been defeating the object of the Act, as Section 3 of the Act provides that state governments “may” constitute Gram Nyayalayas.

20221215-174205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Coimbatore blast: Deceased Mubin, two accomplices had conducted recce of three...

    ED files chargesheet against before Jammu court in bank loan fraud...

    Oppn claims BJP playing ‘murder’ politics, K’taka CM Bommai says ‘ridiculous’

    Andhra reports 1,730 covid cases, 5 deaths on Sunday